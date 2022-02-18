Ghostwire: Tokyo Developer Announces New Game

Ghostwire: Tokyo isn’t set to release for a few more weeks, but developer Tango Gameworks has already announced a new project set to release this year. The mobile title is called Hero Dice, and it will feature a turn-based battle system that also incorporates board game elements, including the use of dice and cards. It definitely sounds like an interesting concept, but here’s the catch: the game has only been announced for Japan, as of this writing. However, Tango Gameworks became part of Xbox following the purchase of Bethesda, so perhaps the game will come to other regions at some point!

A trailer for the game can be found embedded below.

https://youtu.be/pdcJvguzyoQ

As we can see from the trailer, the game’s official art features a cast of larger than life heroes, while the actual gameplay incorporates chibi designs. The trailer also showcases a number of unique locations and enemy types. Given the strong level of quality Tango Gameworks has delivered over the last few years, the game could end up being a compelling one, but there’s very little to go on at the moment. Perhaps we’ll learn more information about the game following the release of Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25th!

Tango Gameworks was founded in 2010 by Shinji Mikami, the creator of Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise. Thus far, the studio has produced two games, The Evil Within in 2014, and The Evil Within 2 in 2017. Both of those titles released on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as PC. Ghostwire: Tokyo represents the third game from the studio, and will be a timed console exclusive on the PlayStation 5, though it is expected to release on Xbox in the future. Hero Dice will be the studio’s first mobile game, releasing on iOS and Android platforms. While Mikami is known for his experience with horror games, Tango Gameworks was always intended as a means for the director to work on genres other than horror. Hero Dice certainly seems to qualify!

Are you a fan of Tango Gameworks? What do you hope to see from the studio in the future?

