Gloomhaven Trailer Breaks Down Gameplay of Upcoming Board Game Adaptation

Asmodee Digital has released a new trailer for its upcoming video game adaptation of the highly rated board game Gloomhaven ahead of its early access release next week. Gloomhaven is a unique campaign-driven board game that combines deckbuilding elements and deep strategy with the excitement and uncertainty of legacy games. Asmodee Digital is adapting the game as a PC video game next week and recently released a trailer breaking down the game’s basic gameplay and providing hints at how the game will differ from the original board game.

Several of the core mechanics of Gloomhaven will remain unchanged for the video game, such as players choosing two cards from their hand each turn that determine their actions and abilities for the round. Turn order is based on the initiative value listed on the cards, and cards are discarded at the end of the round. Players will need to pick their cards wisely, as some abilities can only be used once. Burning a powerful action on a weak monster could prove costly, especially if another room contains more powerful monsters.

While Asmodee Digital plans to eventually add the full Gloomhaven campaign to the digital game with a full roster of 17 characters, the Early Access version will focus on a roguelike mode filled with randomly generated locations, dungeons and enemies. Players will be able to upgrade their abilities and items as they progress through the game, and will eventually be able to add more characters to their roster. The Early Access roster will initially include the Human Scoundrel, the Inox Brute, the Orchid Spellweaver, and the Saavas Cragheart.

Gloomhaven was originally released in 2017 and quickly became a fan-favorite among board game enthusiasts due to its challenging scenarios and nuanced combat. Gloomhaven‘s dungeons are unforgiving, but players loved carefully how decisions could permanently affect the game and lead to a branching storyline that made no two playthroughs exactly the same.

The early access version of Gloomhaven will be released on Steam for $24.99.