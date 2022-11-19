Goat Simulator 3 Intro Parodies Skyrim's Opening

Goat Simulator 3 is finally here and it parodies one of the most iconic openings to a video game in its very own intro. The Goat Simulator franchise is perhaps one of the most bizarre franchises out there, but that's why we all love it. It started as nothing more than a goat that could run around and cause havoc in a small town, but quickly grew to be a charming indie series with all kinds of missions, objectives, and now, a bit of a story as well. It's quite charming and the longer it goes on, the bigger the budget seems to get and the more outlandish things they can do.

Earlier this year, Goat Simulator 3 parodied the reveal trailer for Dead Island 2 and now, the game itself parodies the intro to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Your goat wakes up in the back of a wagon being towed by a man on a tractor, bringing you to his farm. He greets you when he notices you have woken up and tells you how he's going to deliver a bunch of exposition in a very meta way. To top it all off, he even notes how the intro is way too long (just like the one in Skyrim) and straight up name drops the Bethesda RPG. It's a pretty hilarious way to start the game and perfectly sets the tone for the experience that lies ahead. Given they are two for two for perfectly recreating iconic moments from gaming history, it wouldn't be surprising if there are other nods like this hidden in the rest of the game.

Bethesda itself has a knack for creating really iconic openings in its games. Fallout 3 keeps the player locked in a vault for the first hour or so before having this big moment where the vault door unlocks and reveals the open world to you. Fallout 4 lets you see the world before the bombs drop. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has a prison escape, which isn't terribly dissimilar from Skyrim in terms of its basic concept.

What do you think of the Goat Simulator 3 intro? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.