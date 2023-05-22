God of War Creator Calls Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom "Distractingly Ugly"

David Jaffe has never been afraid of making controversial statements on Twitter, and this time the God of War creator tossed a grenade at Nintendo Switch fans. Jaffe has been playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lately, and while he's apparently been enjoying it, he also called out reviewers for not being harder on the game's visuals. Jaffe shared a screenshot from Tears of the Kingdom, stating that "it's staggering how this game can look like this and not get at least a little dinged by reviews." When many fans of the game stood up for the visuals, Jaffe dug in further.

"I've been trumpeting gameplay over visuals and games as an artform since I started making games professionally 20 years ago. Fact is tho, there are distractingly ugly parts of this game. Deal with it or don't but it's true," Jaffe replied to one poster.

A few days later, Jaffe trolled Zelda fans once again, this time sharing an AI image of Link, saying that "someone should send this to the folks at Nintendo and show them how to do the art next time." When a fan pointed out that Jaffe clearly loves messing with the Nintendo fan base, he replied stating that "it's terrible of me but at the same time, it just fascinates me how they can be so easily baited."

While the graphics in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom do highlight some of the constraints of the Switch hardware, this aspect of the game hasn't had a major impact on sales; as of this writing, the game has already sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. The Breath of the Wild sequel has also taken over social media, as players have been sharing images and videos of their achievements on Twitter and TikTok. At this point, the Nintendo Switch is more than six years old, and many are wondering when the company's next console will release. While a release in the next year seems like a safe bet, it seems fans are pretty happy with the current console for the time being!

Have you checked out Tears of the Kingdom yet? How do you feel about the game's visuals?

