Metroid Dread Developer Reveals New Game Blades of Fire

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for gamers who love swinging swords, with titles like Kingdom Come Deliverance II and Avowed out already and more on the way. Today, Mercury Steam, the developer behind Metroid Dread, has announced a brand-new action adventure game called Blades of Fire. Better yet, the game is slated to release on May 22nd, just a few months away from the announcement. With many games getting announced early only to be delayed, it’s exciting to see a game reveal so close to when players will actually be able to jump in. While Mercury Steam teased their next game earlier this month, today marks the official announcement and trailer release for Blades of Fire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement trailer for Blades of Fire gives players a first look at the game’s combat and, of course, a few blades and other weapons forged in fire. Gamers also get introduced to the game’s protagonist, Aran de Lira, the firstborn to the King’s Ward. He has the unique ability to wield the Hammer of the Gods, letting him forge and wield powerful weapons. The trailer also gives a quick look at the apparent Big Bad, Queen Nerea.

Play video

In Blades of Fire, players will forge their own weapons from an array of different weapon families and forge scrolls that allow for customization. Then, they’ll take those weapons into battle against terrifying foes, using their best judgement to target specific parts of each enemy to find its weaknesses.

Key Features & Preorder Bonus for Blades of Fire

Blades of Fire offers a few key features that seek to set it apart from other action-adventure games. Here are a few highlights, as outlined in the game description from Mercury Steam and 505 Games.

The Divine Metal: Queen Nerea has turned all steel into stone using a magic spell, and only her army can wield these weapons.

Forge & Choose Your Own Weapons: Players will use forge scrolls and various materials to craft their weapons. The materials used, along with the weapon family, will change the weapon’s characteristics including its weight, length, and durability. The game offers seven different weapon families to choose from, and the ones used will have different effectiveness against enemies.

Tactical Combat: The combat system lets players choose to strike specific body parts for a tactical advantage. Depending on the situation, different damage types will be taken into consideration, and only certain weapons take out each enemy’s armor.

You Are Not Alone: Battle companion Adso, who analyzes combat to offer helpful tips.

Be On Guard: Over 50 different types of enemies to learn about, adapting to their unique attack style, weapons, and armor.

World Full of Mystery: Travel through epic settings that contain mysteries and mazes to uncover and navigate.

Forging weapons in blades of fire

Blades of Fire will be released on May 22nd for PC (Epic Games), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is already available to preorder on these platforms. Gamers who preorder will receive an Adventurer Pack with bonus items including Iron Paladin Armor and Lord of Steel Attire for Aran, a Hammer Head for the Hyssop weapon, and additional forging materials to get a jump start on forging powerful weapons.

Are you looking forward to Blades of Fire? Let us know in the comments below.