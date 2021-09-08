God of War Concept Art Reveals Early Kratos Design And He Looks Completely Different

In 2018, PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio rebooted God of War to great effect. In the process of rebooting the series, director Cory Barlog, and co. didn’t change much in terms of the physical design of Kratos. The reboot gave Kratos a beard, but otherwise, it was a pretty faithful design, unlike an early model for Kratos for God of War: Ascension. For reasons not clear, at one point during development, a design of Kratos was created that looks nothing like the character.

Over on Reddit, one player recently shared his design concept, which features a much skinnier and older Kratos that looks like he somehow survived 12 years of extreme torture. Why this concept was created and what came of it, we don’t know. All we know is it looks nothing like Kratos.

Below, you can check it out for yourself, courtesy of Reddit user No-Syllabub5087:

For those that don’t know: God of War: Ascension hit back in 2013 via Santa Monica Studio and the PS3. The seventh installment in the series, it was notably a prequel that landed a score of 80 on Metacritic, which is a solid score, but far less impressive than other scores the series has posted, including with the most and aforementioned reboot.

As always, we will keep you updated when and if more information on this piece of concept art is provided. In the meantime, prepare to check back in tomorrow after the PlayStation Showcase, as the current expectation is that the new God of War game — unofficially dubbed God of War Ragnarok — will be finally unveiled.

For more coverage on God of War and all things PlayStation — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks — click here.