PlayStation Showcase: God of War Creator Says People Are Going to Lose Their Minds

✖

As previously announced, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 is set to take place later this week on Thursday, September 9th at 1PM PT/4PM ET. Exactly what will be making an appearance during the event is largely unknown beyond the fact that it will be 40 minutes focused on the PlayStation 5 with a heavy emphasis on titles set to release this holiday and beyond from both PlayStation Studios and other developers. And according to original God of War creator David Jaffe, it's going to be quite the event and it's possible one game he is aware of could be unveiled -- and if it is, people will lose their minds.

Jaffe spoke at some length about the upcoming PlayStation Showcase 2021 in a video shared last Friday and generally seemed pretty excited in general despite admitting to not know everything about it. He did say he'd heard that God of War: Ragnarok was aiming for roughly 40 hours of gameplay, though he could not confirm it would make an appearance at the upcoming event. The comment about folks potentially losing their minds was made on Twitter following the video, and while Jaffe could not confirm it would actually appear at PlayStation Showcase 2021, he certainly seemed excited about it. You can check out Jaffe's comment on social media below:

here's useless tweet but if I don't say something i will explode!!! just found out about a new plaeystation game they are making-no ideaa when it get unveiled (maybe next week, maybe not) BUt just know when it does, people are gonna lose their fucking minds! Bad ass!!! — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) September 4, 2021

As noted above, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcast is set to take place next week on Thursday, September 9th at 1PM PT/4PM ET. The actual content of the show is still more or less unknown, though PlayStation did officially note that it would largely be about the PS5 and also would not include information about the new generation of virtual reality for the console. It is expected that anything from Horizon Forbidden West to Gran Turismo 7 to God of War: Ragnarok could make an appearance. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

What do you think that PlayStation will include in the PlayStation Showcase 2021? Are there any rumored announcements that you hope to make an appearance at the event? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T VGC]