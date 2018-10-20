‘God of War’ Developer Is On A Huge Hiring Spree

It appears Sony Santa Monica is gearing up not only for a sequel to 2018’s critically-acclaimed God of War, but for a second project.

The California-based studio is currently hiring for a ton of different positions, including many senior and lead positions, the latter of which suggests it’s creating another team.

News of the hiring spree comes way of senior staff environment artist, Erik Jakobsen, who recently posted the following:

Now, it’s quite possibly these are all simply positions being filled for the team that will work on the next God of War entry. However, the sheer number of senior roles suggests otherwise. And when you consider that a few months ago a job listing revealed that the developer was looking to expand to becoming a two project studio, it seems highly likely most (if not all) of these new listings are for the team that will work on the game that isn’t God of War.

So, what could this mystery second project be? Well, beyond the God of War series, Sony Santa Monica isn’t really known for many other games/series. In fact, much of its existence has been spent aiding other developers in the development of their games.

However, its first game it ever created was notably Kinetica, a futuristic racing game that released back in 2001 via the PlayStation 2. But while a new Kinetica game is possible, it doesn’t seem likely. After all, there isn’t exactly a clamoring for more of it at the moment.

And so that leaves us with a new IP, which is likely the case, unless some other PlayStation property is being passed onto it.

If Sony Santa Monica is indeed working on two projects, or at the very least will soon be working on two projects, it’s unclear what would come first: said other project or a God of War follow-up. Whatever the case may be, given the studio’s pace of releasing games, we likely won’t be seeing either for quite some time.

As always, speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. While it appears that the developers is shifting to becoming a two project studio, it isn’t clear what projects these listings are specfically for.

Thanks, ResetEra.