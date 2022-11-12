God of War Ragnarok Writer Teases New Game

A former writer at Santa Monica Studios, and more notably a writer on God of War: Ragnarok, Aly Samson, has teased a new game. Unfortunately, it's not a new God of War game or anything from the team behind it. As noted, she's no longer with the PlayStation studio, but is rather working with Bandai Namco on an "unannounced and original IP." And this is all we know about the project. Samson provides a description of her duties at Bandai Namco, but none of it provides any insight into what this mystery game could be.

Bandai Namco is perhaps best known for Elden Ring and Dark Souls, as well as the many anime games it publishes, but it has a long history of making new IP, or at least publishing new IP. So, there's nothing too surprising about the fact that Bandai Namco is working on a new unannounced IP, but the project is attracting a little bit more attention than normal now that everyone knows that a God of War writer is attached to it.

As for what the work Samson did on the new God of War game, her LinkedIn notes she "wrote cinematics, banter, lore, quests, tutorials, combat barks, and on-screen text." It also says she "mapped and tracked character arcs." In other words, she wasn't a lead writer on the game, and right now it's unclear if this is also true with the new Bandai Namco project.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, Exputer.