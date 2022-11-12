Xbox Considering Adding Feature That Could Make Your Console Worse

Xbox is considering adding a feature that will make your Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles worse, but it's for a good reason. The speculation is based on a new questionnaire Microsoft has been circulating through the Xbox Insider Program. There's a wide range of topics covered in the survey, but the most interesting one is the mention of a feature, or more specifically, an option, for players to opt-in to reduce frame rates, resolution, and more in order to save energy.

Why would someone want to do this? Well, there could be a few motivations. The primary motivation is to save money, especially with energy prices going up. It could also be useful for those who want to limit their energy consumption to be eco-conscious. And of course, then there are some situations where things like resolution aren't as important. For example, resolution isn't that important to someone on a smaller monitor or TV, so there could be some appeal to sacrificing a bit of inconsequential resolution to reduce energy.

For now, there's no guarantee anything will come of this. However, with corporations increasingly conscious about energy consumption, it's likely this will happen eventually. Further, this wouldn't be the first time Xbox's plans have been revealed early via an Xbox Insider survey.

This survey has been making the rounds this week but so far Microsoft has yet to comment on it and the discussion it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, if Xbox was going to comment, it probably would have already. In other words, don't expect this to change.

For more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below:

H/T, Windows Central.