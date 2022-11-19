God of War Ragnarok 2.03 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

God of War Ragnarok got another update this week with a set of patch notes for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game bringing it up to Version 2.03. This quick update follows Version 2.02 which released just a few days prior with its own set of patch notes. Given the timing of this one and the last, it makes sense that the patch notes for Version 2.03 are entirely composed of bugfixes for various issues that players were experiencing.

Though small in terms of the number of changes it makes, the adjustments made in Version 2.03 look to be some pretty useful ones. They include things like fixes for crashes and progression errors where players could get stuck at various points in the game.

The patch notes for Version 2.03 can be seen below:

God of War Ragnarok Version 2.03 Patch Notes

Quests and Progression

Fixed a case where players could become stuck in the caves during the quest "The Lost Sanctuary."

Stability and Performance

Fixed a rare crash when using the equipment menu.

Fixed a rare crash when browsing the quest list in the journal.

Fixed a rare crash when navigating using the map.

Fixed a crash that could appear randomly during gameplay.

The Version 2.02 update a few days prior to this one had more changes to take note of, changes that were split between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. The split was really just the PlayStation 5 getting some minor service adjustments while the PlayStation 4 version got everything else, however, but that was so that the PlayStation 4 could catch up to some of the fixes that the PlayStation 5 version had already gotten previously.

More updates like these should be expected in the coming weeks as Sony Santa Monica continues to stamp out bugs and other issues affecting the game. Patch notes for those updates will be shared as they come, but until then, you can check out some of our previous coverage of the game below:

