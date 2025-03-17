God of War TV Series Showrunner Shares Surprising New Update

The showrunner of the upcoming God of War TV series on Prime Video has shared some surprising new info on the show. Announced in late 2022, work on this adaptation of 2018’s God of War has continued quietly behind the scenes for over two years. It wasn’t until a few months back that news on the series finally broke as Ronald Moore, the former showrunner of Battlestar Galactica and Outlander, was revealed to now be in charge of the adaptation. And while it seems like God of War is still pretty far from landing on Prime Video, it sounds like Amazon is already keen on what Moore and company are doing on the project.

Speaking on The Sackhoff Show, Moore talked briefly about his ongoing work on God of War. Specifically, Moore said that Amazon has already picked up God of War for two seasons on Prime Video, which isn’t something that has been said before. Beyond this, Moore said that writing is continuing on God of War for the time being and is a process that he’s aiding with. Once these scripts for the TV series are finalized, it’s assumed that casting and production will finally begin to kick into gear.

“Right now I’m working on an adaptation of a video game called God of War,” Moore said. “It’s a big title in the gaming world that Amazon has ordered two seasons of. They’ve asked me to come in and I’m literally in the writers’ room working on that.”

For Amazon to have already picked up God of War for two seasons suggests that the company has a lot of confidence in what it has seen so far. In all likelihood, God of War is going to be very expensive to produce and should become one of the most costly shows on Prime Video. Despite this, Amazon sounds like it has no doubt that the series will be a success which is why it has ordered two seasons right away.

As for his own familiarity with God of War, Moore went on to say that he’s been unable to play the various games in the series due to his inadequacy with PlayStation controllers. Moore, who is 60 years old, said that he grew up playing games in arcades but hasn’t been able to transition to gaming on modern consoles purely due to getting confused with its button and thumbstick layout. Despite this unfamiliarity, Moore’s own history of working on shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation, Outlander, For All Mankind, and numerous others indicates that he’s a fantastic person to have in charge of this God of War adaptation.

At the time of this writing, God of War still doesn’t have a release date or window of any sort from Amazon. Hopefully, before 2025 comes to an end, we’ll finally start to have more concrete info on the highly-anticipated project.