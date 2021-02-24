Google Stadia Patches Journey to the Savage Planet After Fan Outcry

✖

Google Stadia managed to patch Journey to the Savage Planet on their service. Some of the fans discovered developers were struggling to fix the bugs in their games due to layoffs. In a new report from The Verge, the people at Typhon Studios were trying to make Journey to the Saavage Planet work on the platform again. Users were reporting general bugs, crashes, freezing, and other complications in the game Google stepped in and managed to get things back on track. Adding fuel to the fire surrounding this situation is the fact that Stadia is cloud-based, so it wasn't like anyone could go into the game’s files and find a solution for themselves. Google brought the developers into the fold at the tail end of 2019. But, more importantly, their game is one of the only titles that comes along with a Stadia Pro subscription at purchase. So, this a title that a huge percentage of the player base wanted to get fixed.

People are still talking about Google’s decision to shut down internal development studios. Phil Harrison had to make a statement once the information became public.

“We launched Stadia with the goal of making your favorite games instantly available wherever you want to play them. With the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay on all types of devices, including iOS, growing our slate of YouTube integrations, and our global expansions, it’s clear that Stadia’s technology has been proven and works at scale,” he explained. “Having games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry, and we’ll continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for our partners and the gaming community. This has been the vision of Stadia since the beginning.”

Harrison added, “In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players. We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”

