Gotham Knights Developer Confirms "Weird" Co-Op Feature

WB Games Montreal, the studio behind the forthcoming video game Gotham Knights, has confirmed that the title will contain a feature in co-op that some will surely find to be odd. While Gotham Knights is going to tell its own unique story in the world of Batman, it's also going to allow players to team up with one another as Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood, and Batgirl to complete this story. However, WB Games Montreal has now confirmed that players who do play with one another won't be prevented from choosing the same character to run around Gotham.

Speaking to Game Informer recently, Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur Marty and game director Geoff Ellenor verified that players will be able to select the same character as one another when playing in co-op. This means that a single team could have multiple versions of Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood, and Batgirl taking down baddies at the same time. This feature is one that Ellenor admits is very "weird," but Marty explained that the studio was more focused on giving players their own choice above all else in co-op.

"We're leaving it up to players. We know some people will want to have different characters, but some won't care," Marty said of how Gotham Knights implements co-op. "I don't want to spoil anything, but there's a funny moment in the game if you are playing as two of the same character. We're giving you complete freedom."

Even though some Gotham Knights players surely won't try to play as the same character, it's funny to hear Marty say that the studio added commentary to the game if there are multiples of the same person. It remains to be seen what this moment will actually look like, but only have a few more months left to wait to find out.

Gotham Knights is set to release later this year on October 25th and will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. If you'd like to stay in the loop with news on the game moving forward, you can find more at our dedicated coverage hub right here.