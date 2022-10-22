Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?

Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.

While Batman isn't a playable character in Gotham Knights, the game could include several other characters in a sequel should Warner Bros. Montreal continue the franchise. Both Talia al Ghul and the Kane family make appearances in Gotham Knights, so it would be pretty easy for the game to bring in Batwoman or Damian Wayne as new characters in the next game.

Our review of Gotham Knights noted that the nods to continuity was one of the game's strong points, stating that "the biggest strength of Gotham Knights is the way in which it tackles the four protagonists of the game. Each of the four characters have distinct personalities that largely line up with the comics, and there are plenty of nods to their shared and individual history in the game." However, the review also noted that combat felt "clunky and frustrating" and that the large open world of the game "simply exists" instead of being much of an attraction.

Gotham Knights is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.