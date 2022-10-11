Gotham Knights Gets a Cinematic Launch Trailer

Gotham Knights got a cinematic launch trailer this week just days before the game releases to show off a stylish look at the Bat Family in action. Like much of the other marketing around the game, this trailer smartly splits its time between the four playable characters in Gotham Knights – Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing – with a dash of inspiration from Batman thrown in there, too. Gotham Knights itself is scheduled to release on October 21st, so it won't be long now before people are able to play as these characters themselves.

The new trailer in question can be seen below, but given that it's a cinematic one, don't expect to see any actual gameplay from it. What we do get, however, is some pretty up-close perspectives on the game's main characters and their unique fighting styles as they take down some grunts.

Towards the end, we see Alfred giving the Bat Family a pep talk with some encouraging words expressing how Batman felt about the group. Those reassurances were highlighted by a quick shot of Bruce Wayne's headstone to show Gotham Knights players that he's really and truly gone. Players are already suspicious of that plot point and feel that Batman will be alive somehow, though the Gotham Knights developers have insisted that the hero is for real dead.

If you do want to see gameplay instead of a cinematic trailer, you can always check out the separate launch trailer focusing on just that which was released not long ago. We've also got some gameplay shown at the top of the story which was captured from our visit with the Gotham Knights creators where we learned more about things like the absence of Batman himself and why the devs thought that was the appropriate route to take.

If you are going to be looking for more Gotham Knights content in the days leading up to its release, however, be careful where you look. Spoilers for the game have apparently started hitting forums and other locations online, so you may find more than you bargained for.

Gotham Knights releases for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms on October 21st.