Gotham Knights Goes "Free" for Some Xbox Users

2022's Batman video game Gotham Knights has today become "free" to play for some users on Xbox. Roughly one year ago, Gotham Knights first released and was met with a pretty mixed response from both fans and critics alike. Fortunately, for those that have held off and have been waiting for the game to get discounted before playing, Gotham Knights is now completely free to download thanks to Xbox's most noteworthy service.

As of today, Gotham Knights has finally joined the extensive library of Xbox Game Pass, which means that those subscribed to the platform can access it for themselves. Obviously, this doesn't make Gotham Knights free in the conventional sense given that a subscription service has to be paid for, but if you were already a member of Xbox Game Pass, you've now gained access to the title with no additional cost. Best of all, Gotham Knights is playable via Game Pass through the platform's console, PC, and cloud tiers. For those on Xbox One, though, Gotham Knights isn't accessible as the game is only on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

"Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City," says the official description of Gotham Knights. "It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham's five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight."

Is Gotham Knights Heading to New Platforms?

Outside of being available on Xbox Series X/S and PC, Gotham Knights also happens to be playable on PlayStation 5. Originally, developer WB Games Montreal planned to bring the game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well, but these versions were eventually canceled in the lead-up to its launch. In hindsight, this move is perhaps a bit strange as other titles from WB Games such as Hogwarts Legacy have also since landed on last-gen hardware.

Despite being roughly a year old, though, it looks like WB Games might still have big plans for Gotham Knights. Notably, within the past month, a handful of different leaks have indicated that the latest Batman game will soon be coming to Nintendo Switch. This release hasn't been confirmed in an official capacity just yet, but these aforementioned leaks are quite credible, which indicates that such a version of the game is in the works. Even if Gotham Knights does come to Switch, there's a chance that the game might only release as a "Cloud Version" given that it likely cannot run natively on Nintendo's hardware. Either way, we might learn more on this front in the coming days or weeks.