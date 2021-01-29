Gotham Knights Will Be "Really Special" Says Writer

✖

Gotham Knights is slated to release at some point later this year, but at this point, there isn’t anything definitive that we have heard about the game dating back to last summer. Fortunately, for those of us who are dying to learn more about WB Games Montreal’s latest title, it sounds like it could turn out to be well worth the wait.

Shared today over on Twitter, writer Mitch Dyer announced that he is now working on Gotham Knights alongside the team at WB Games Montreal. Dyer previously worked at Electronic Arts where he helped work on the campaign for Star Wars Battlefront II and later Star Wars: Squadrons. Dyer indicated that he’s only been working on Gotham Knights since the new year began, but said that what he has seen of it makes him quite excited. “The WB Montreal team is incredible, and they're making something really special,” Dyer said on social media. “Can't wait for you to learn more about this game when the time comes.”

A very cool thing about 2021 is that I've been working on GOTHAM KNIGHTS. The WB Montreal team is incredible, and they're making something really special. Can't wait for you to learn more about this game when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/WOgy9DeBJN — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) January 29, 2021

Dyer’s final point here touching on “when the time comes” remains the key point that many fans are surely latched onto. As mentioned, nothing related to Gotham Knights has been shown from WB Games as a whole dating back to last year. While we've had a few new teases here and there, some of which may give us an idea of what the game could release, there's been nothing substantial to go off of. As we move through 2021 though, that should eventually start to change.

Until WB Games decides to say more, all we know with certainty is that Gotham Knights will launch this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you'd like to keep up with our coverage of the game into the future, you can follow along right here.

Do you remain excited for Gotham Knights? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.