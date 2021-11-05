Gotham Knights Actor Comments on Release Date Leak

Yesterday, we relayed word of a possible leaked release window for Gotham Knights, WB Games Montreal’s new PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. If you missed the leak, it pointed toward a spring 2022 release window, which is possible, but at the time seemed improbable for a variety of reasons. So far, neither the game’s publisher nor its developer have addressed the leak and the speculation it has created, but Christoper Sean, the acting talent behind Nightwing in the game, has.

Over on Instagram, the folk at Weekly Recon shared the aforementioned leaked date. And if you scroll down through the comments, the third one is from the Nightwing actor. As you can see via the screenshot below, Sean doesn’t say much, but his “Hmmm” has certainly added to the speculation.

Is this a confirmation that the leak is real and accurate? No. While the reply lends itself to speculation, it doesn’t confirm anything one way or another.

What’s worth noting is that actors don’t know always know when games are releasing. In fact, it’s not uncommon for acting talent to be kept completely in the dark on a game’s release date. This is often to avoid any accidental slip-ups during interviews, Q&As, and livestreams.

Gotham Knights is currently scheduled to release worldwide sometime in 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If we hear anything more about when the game is releasing, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Gotham Knights — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City.” reads an official blurb about the game. “It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.”