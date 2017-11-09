Grab Some Of Capcom, Sega And Atlus’ Best With This New Humble Bundle Offer
Sometimes you just can't decide which company's games you're in the mood for – and in this case, that argument includes Capcom, Sega and Atlus, all of which have some great titles that make it hard to choose just one.
So, here's what Humble Bundle did – it mixed those three companies into a blender, and is offering a smorgasbord of titles from all of them, which you can get dirt cheap over the next couple of weeks.
The bundle, officially being called the Humble Capcom X Sega X Atlus bundle, is on sale now and will remain so for the next two weeks, offering up to $216 worth of games for a fraction of the price. And, like always, proceeds from the sales will go to a charity. This time around, you can benefit Action Against Hunger, or perhaps even choose your own if you've got another group that you want to support.
As for what you can get in the sale, here's how it all breaks down:
$1 and Up Tier
Pay just a buck or more for the bundle and you'll get five games:
- Rollers of the Realm, a unique adventure/pinball title where you flip your way through battle stages
- Sonic Adventure 2 Battle, an effective port of the Sega Dreamcast classic
- Zeno Clash 2, a fun first-person adventure with a number of unique weapons
- Bionic Commando, Capcom's revitalization of the classic action game, now in a sprawling open 3D world
- Citizens of Earth, a modern day retro role-playing game with a lot of humorous touches
That's a pretty good deal in its own right, but pay a few bucks more and you can get additional games…
$6.32 and Up Tier
Along with the previously mentioned games, this tier will net you a number of other great titles:
- Renegade Ops Collection, a top-down driving/shooting adventure with a number of expansions
- Sonic Generation, the modern-day remake of classic Sonic adventures, with 2D and 3D stages
- Resident Evil 4, the shoot-em-up classic that serves as a turning point for the survival horror series
- Dead Rising, a romp-filled adventure where you try to kill a shopping mall full of zombies
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure, a first-person adventure where you try to solve an ancient mystery
This package is worth it for Resident Evil alone...but Renegade Ops is pretty great.
$12 and Up Tier
Finally, if you decide to pay $12 and up, you'll net a couple extra games, along with some discounts:
- Motorsport Manager, a simulation game where you manage your own motorsport team
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition, a touch-up of the classic Capcom action game, with lots of gunplay to go around
- 50 percent off select Capcom, Sega and Atlus games
- 66 percent off The Deadly Tower of Monsters, a 50's style action game
- 50 percent off Dawn of War III, an adventure game
- 10 percent off your first month of Humble Monthly
Again, the deal is good through September 26th, so load up on games!