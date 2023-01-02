Flash Movie Mod Brings Barry Allen to Grand Theft Auto 5

In the 10 years since Grand Theft Auto V's release, the game has seen a number of exciting mods, some of which even allow players to explore Los Santos as various superheroes. Modder JulioNIB has released several of these mods, including a new one inspired by the upcoming movie The Flash. In the mod, Barry Allen can be seen zipping and even leaping through the streets of Los Santos, in his familiar costume design. For those looking forward to the movie, or just fans that have wanted to see the Flash's powers captured in a video game, this is well worth a look!

A video for the Grand Theft Auto V mod was shared on Twitter by @TaurooAldebaran, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

speed on the streets#TheFlash movie mod for GTA 5 by JulioNIB pic.twitter.com/k4VATiYuEl — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) January 2, 2023

While there have been countless video games based on DC superheroes, the Flash has never really been done justice. The character has appeared in ensemble titles like LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Injustice 2, and Scribblenauts Unmasked, but his starring roles have been few and far between. The Flash has starred in games released for the Master System, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance, but it's been a very long time since a developer tried to make a game centered on the hero. The character's powers might be hard to make work in a full game, but there's a lot of potential, if it can be pulled off.

For now, fans of the Flash will have to settle for mods like this one! From the video, it looks like JulioNIB has done a really nice job conveying the speed and powers of Barry Allen in an authentic way. At the very least, the mod should help to tide fans over as they await the theatrical release of The Flash, which is set to debut on June 16th. In the meantime, readers can check out all of ComicBook.com's previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think of this mod for Grand Theft Auto V? Would you like to see a new video game starring the Flash? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!