Grand Theft Auto 6 Trends After GTA Online Update

A new Grand Theft Auto trend kicked off on Twitter this week, but not for the reason that players would hope for. Rather, it’s a returning trend of people talking once again about Grand Theft Auto VI, the elusive project from Rockstar Games that’s almost assuredly in the works somewhere but hasn’t been spoken about in any official capacity. The trend follows yet another GTA Online update that was a big deal for the many players still active in the online game, but it’s stirred up hopes again for a GTA VI announcement to happen sooner rather than later.

The new GTA Online update that started the whole trend was actually much more than just the weekly updates the game gets to shake up bonuses, discounts, and other routine changes and features. Instead, it was one that added the game’s newest heist called the Cayo Perico Heist. With that heist came a totally new island for players to explore, though it wasn’t as easily explorable as some players might’ve hoped for.

People don’t really seem to have many qualms with the GTA Online update itself but are instead reacting to the fact that the online version of GTA V is still getting updates like this so many years after release. In their eyes, every update for GTA Online means another patch or week without a GTA VI announcement. More vocal parts of the community have long since moved on to hopes for the next game even if they’re still playing the current one, and those players took to social media following the release of the GTA Online update to ponder about when we’ll get an announcement for a new GTA game.

This sort of trend happens frequently around the times that GTA Online gets its bigger updates, but perhaps part of this particular trend is owed to the release of Cyberpunk 2077. You can see several references to the CD Projekt Red game when scouring through the trend on Twitter from people who joked about Cyberpunk 2077 being the next GTA Online. It was never marketed as such, of course, but gameplay previews from the game led some to hope that it’d fill that void until a new GTA game was announced.

That hasn’t happened yet though, so for now, all GTA VI hopefuls have to hold them over are GTA Online updates and the camaraderie with the community. There’s plenty to be had from each of those resources though, and you can see examples of the latter below with some of the best reactions from the latest GTA VI trend.