Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Leaked by Rockstar Games

For months now, rumors have been circulating that Rockstar Games is planning to bring back Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in a special trilogy. Today, those rumors were seemingly confirmed after the Rockstar Launcher for PC was updated. Fans on the GTA Forums noticed new code added as part of the update, which seemed to confirm that the compilation’s name will be Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The games in the collection will apparently use Unreal Engine 4, but no other details are known, as of this writing.

Readers can check out the specific lines of code from the launcher update in the Tweet from @GTAonlineNews embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GTAonlineNews/status/1445417579598712836

At this point, the existence of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is almost impossible to deny. There have been enough leaks over the past few months that make it hard to believe that this collection isn’t happening at some point in the near future. In fact, the launcher update could point to an official reveal sometime in the next few days! Despite the mountain of evidence suggesting this collection is real, readers still might want to temper their expectations ahead of an official announcement. Plans change in the industry all the time, and this compilation still hasn’t gotten a full reveal.

Assuming that all of the accumulated evidence is real, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition should be an exciting announcement for GTA fans! The wait for official news on GTA VI has been excruciating, and fans of the series are clamoring for something to keep them busy outside of GTA Online. A compilation of ports or remasters isn’t nearly as exciting as a new game, but it seems like a lot of fans wouldn’t mind revisiting these games, or checking them out for the first time. Rumors suggest the collection will release on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, in addition to PC. For now, readers will just have to wait and see!

