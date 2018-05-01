Grand Theft Auto Online Adds Special Vehicle Circuit Races and More

Another great update has come to Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto Online — and it’s packing a whole lot of racing action.

This week, the publisher has announced that a number of new Special Vehicle Circuit Races are now available, meaning you can challenge your friends (and your rivals) to a number of competitions, all in the hopes of nabbing some GTA$ and RP for your trouble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a rundown of all the races that are available over the next week. There’s something for everyone, whether you prefer burning rubber or flying in the sky like a boss:

Imponte Deluxo Races

Stadium Flyover: The whole stadium is on its feet waiting for the all-American finale: a low-level flyover by levitating sports cars.

Raton Race: Raton Canyon is the kind of rugged terrain that makes any red-blooded adrenaline junkie reach for their climbing boots— or the keys to their flying car.

Cresting: Whether you’re driving, surfing the waves, soaring above the mountains, or doing all the above in your Deluxo – there’s nothing quite like the San Andreas coastline.

Techno: This is no edible-fueled night in Los Santos – when your car takes off and starts flying, that’s every bit as real as the psychedelic tunnels and rings of fire.

Ocelot Stromberg Races

Spindrift: As an underwater labyrinth strewn with naval mines gradually reveals itself, try to remember that every moment of paralyzed terror is a moment off your lap time.

The Kraken: Fair warning. If you’ve ever had bad calamari, this one is probably not for you.

Plunge: Every pro racer knows to keep a finger on submersible mode when there’s suddenly no more track and you’re soaring into the stratosphere with only the ocean as your landing pad.

Mammoth Thruster Races

Vinewood Air Tours: Welcome to the high life— the neon glow of the city, the Vinewood sign shining from the hills, 1,000 pounds of thrust roaring at your back and the prospect of horrifying mid-air collisions.

Chiliad Drop: One minute you’re soaring over the summit of Mount Chiliad, the next you’re strafing into a cliff with only some rocket fuel and the promise of bragging rights to cushion the blow.

FlyLo Challenge: The survival rate in a Los Santos road tunnel at rush hour could only get lower if road-raging maniacs ditched their cars and used jetpacks instead. But that would never happen.

Each of these special races will offer Double GTA$ and RP from now through May 7. In addition, you can also secure that bonus by taking on Special Vehicle Work Missions through your Executive Office.

You can also secure a bonus discount on a number of vehicles, including the Thruster, the Deluxo, the Stromberg, the Ruiner 2000, the Rocket Voltic and the Blazer Aqua, which are available for 25 percent off through the 7th.

Finally, this week’s Premium Race and Time Trial events are doozies. You can take on the Downtown Loop in the Premium Race (you’ll need a Super to take part); or, if you prefer, you can challenge the Fort Zancudo Time Trial and see how fast you can complete the course. Both events offer up some opportunities to score some GTA$ and RP, so don’t miss out!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.