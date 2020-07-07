Greedfall Developer Reveals New Next-Gen Game Steelrising

Spiders Studio is all-in on the next generation of consoles, and the Greedfall and Mars: War Logs studio unveiled its newest game as part of the Nacon Connect event. The newest game will be titled Steelrising, and you can get your first look at the new game in the trailer below. As you can see, the game is a crazy mix of the French Revolution and advanced robotics, as in this version of history King Louis XVI has tried to stop the revolution before it can take hold by unleashing an army of automatons. One automaton is on your side though, a female robot named Aegis, who serves as the bodyguard of Queen Marie-Antoinette and will lead your rebel forces against Louis' armies.

During the presentation Spiders Studio CEO Jehanne Rousseau broke down the gameplay and the studio's focus for Steelrising, and fans can expect a bit more action compared to their last game.

"In Steelrising you play as Aegis, a robot in female form, a masterpiece that serves as a bodyguard to Queen Marie-Antoinette, and Queen Marie-Antoinette has ordered us to seek out our creator to put an end to the massacres carried out by the robot army of King Louis XVI, who seems to have gone mad while trying to suppress the nascent revolution by unleashing an army of out-of-control robots, so your mission is to try and stop all that," Rousseau said.

King Louis XVI's automata army is terrorising the citizens of Paris. Join the Revolution and change the course of history!#Steelrising will be available on PC and next-gen consoles.#NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/tf0m1Aostq — Steelrising (@PlaySteelrising) July 7, 2020

"When we envisaged Steelrising, our basic premise was what would have happened if Louis XVI had been a tyrant and could indulge his passion for machines and automatons to crack down on the revolution in its early stages? We wanted to add more verticality to exploration, so when you move around the Parisian streets, you don't just stay at ground level, and to move from fight to fight, we wanted to really exploit other types of movement," Rousseau said. "Climb up on a balcony, discover a secret passage to another location, that kind of thing. To avoid the harsh transition found in many games when you're exploring when you're like, 'Oh, a fight', and it's a sudden change of pace and type of game, we wanted everything to be tied together more fluidly."

(Photo: Spiders Studio)

As for weapons, Aegis actually has quite a few at her command, and you'll be able to pick up plenty more throughout the game.

(Photo: Spiders Studio)

"Aegis has weapons integrated into her body because she's a robot, so it's pretty handy," Rousseau said. "With each item, you find while exploring you can choose to make her more powerful, more mobile, or more durable. We have created more than seven weapons, which are actually families of weapons, because you can find many more as you progress through the game, and each one has its own unique characteristics. The weapons range from ones on your arms for very light combat to alchemical rifles for long-range attacks, and much heavier weapons you can use to flatten your enemies with maximum force."

Steelrising is coming to next-gen consoles and PC and does not have a release date yet.

