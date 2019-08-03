GTA 5 Mod Adds Thanos From Avengers: Endgame as a Playable Character

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best games on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But you know how GTA 5 could be even better? If it had Thanos from Avengers: Endgame in it. Unfortunately, Thanos is nowhere to be seen in the base game, but that’s why God made mods. That’s right, there’s a new GTA V mod that adds Thanos as a playable character to the game. And yes, it’s as awesome as it sounds. The mod comes way of modder JulioNIB, who just released the mod into the wilds for the public to download. And best yet, it’s 100 percent free for anyone who wants to download it and unleash Thanos’ mighty power on the poor citizens of Los Santos.

Similar to some previous mods by the modder, the new Thanos mod adds some of the villain’s powers, and puts a lot of emphasis on his unique abilities, as well as his devastating combat abilties. With the power of his various stones, Thanos is an unstoppable beast in the game, so much so, that not even Trevor could stop him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, he can unleash a devastating amount of power with the Power Stone, create portals with the Space stone, and chuck meteors by combing these two. He can also control the minds of NPCs, slow down time, use telekinesis, and even resurrect dead NPCs. He can do it all, and he looks like a ton of fun to use.

You can find more details on the mod and how to download it by clicking right here. Of course, it’s only available on PC. As you may know, while GTA V is packed full of great content on all platforms, the game on PC really does have so much more for players to do thanks to mods, which hopefully will come soon to Red Dead Redemption 2 with its PC release. I really want to see Thanos on horseback terrorizing O’Driscolls.

Grand Theft Auto V is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and last-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for all the latest on the unconfirmed, but heavily rumored Grand Theft Auto VI, then click here.

Thanks, DSO Gaming.