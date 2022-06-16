GTA Online Surprises Players With a Big Freebie

Rockstar Games has surprised GTA Online and GTA 5 with a new and special freebie. The new GTA Online Weekly Update is live, and like some previous weeks, it includes some free content for players. Despite being a decade old, many Grand Theft Auto fans not only continue to play GTA Online, but play it regularly. It remains one of the most-played games in the world, partially thanks to a steady rate of new content and updates. To reward those still playing, Rockstar Games is giving players another free car, though it has to be claimed within a limited window.

Between now and June 22, all players no matter the platform can claim a free armored Karin Kuruma from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for free, no strings attached. The free car arrives alongside a Weekly Update that includes double rewards on all Special Cargo Sell Missions until June 22, 2X GTA$ and RP on Premium Deluxe Repo Work, and much more.

Unfortunately, there's still no word of when the next proper update will be. There have been rumors that some story content starring Michael -- similar to The Contract update featuring Franklin -- is coming this summer. There have also been rumors the game is getting a Liberty City (New York City) map expansion. For now, though, these are just rumors.

Shield yourself from unsavory elements by claiming a free Armored Kuruma from Southern San Andreas Super Autos before June 22.



Learn more about all of this week’s GTA Online bonuses: https://t.co/NanYRUnHzX pic.twitter.com/88UvKoIu88 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 16, 2022

For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto -- including the latest news pertaining to GTA 5 and GTA Online and the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation as it pertains to GTA 6 -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 77 letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from GTA Online next?