GTA Online Adds The Grinch and Die Hard-Inspired Events in Huge Holiday Update

The latest GTA Online update welcomes the holiday season to Los Santos in a big way. GTA Online has managed to stand the test of time and remain incredibly successful for nearly a decade, largely due to its frequent content updates. Rockstar Games has managed to ensure the game stays relevant for years and has also created an annual tradition where it snows in San Andreas, a fictional parody of California. The festivities are always a blast as it creates a unique environment, allows players to throw snowballs, see the arrival of holiday-themed clothes and gear, and much more. This year, it looks like Rockstar has really taken it up a notch with how it's celebrating the holiday season.

The new GTA Online holiday update once again brings back the snowfall along with other big events and festivities. For starters, player who logs into the game over the next week will get a Candy Cane melee weapon along with other goodies. There are also several events taking place around San Andreas. There's a new Grinch-inspired creature called The Gooch roaming around the state looking to mangle and rob unaware players. If you can survive one of his sudden attacks, you will get some money and a Gooch mask. Players can also find 25 snowmen around the city and if all of them are destroyed, they'll get a snowman outfit along with money and RP. Finally, there's a Die Hard-inspired event at Weazel Plaza in Los Santos. The Weazel News holiday party has been disrupted by robbers, prompting a stand off with police. If you get involved, you'll be treated to a new weapon and a holiday skin for the Pistol Mk II. You can see a summary off everything in the new holiday update below.

Find & destroy all 25 Snowmen to earn a GTA$125,000 bonus and the Snowman Outfit

Defeat "The Gooch" mugger and get a GTA$ bonus and a free The Gooch Mask

Take out the robbers at Weazel Plaza to earn a new weapon, GTA$, RP, and the Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol MK II

Free Candy Cane and other surprise gifts for playing GTA Online any time this week

Double GTA$ on Acid Lab Sell Missions

Double GTA$ and RP on all Rockstar Created, Rockstar Verified, and Community Series Races

Triple GTA$ and RP on Beast Vs. Slasher

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

HSW Premium Test Ride: The Imponte Arbiter GT

The Imponte Arbiter GT

This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between North Chumash and Palomino Highlands

takes place between North Chumash and Palomino Highlands This week in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Ocelot Ardent (wrapped in the Tartan limited-time livery), Vapid Clique (wrapped in the Marry Cliquemas limited-time livery), Maxwell Vagrant (wrapped in the Blue Tartan limited-time livery), Ocelot Stromberg, and Pegassi Toros

On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Annis 300R (only available through December 28th) and Överflöd Entity MT

The Annis 300R (only available through December 28th) and Överflöd Entity MT Lucky Wheel Top Prize: Pfister Comet Safari

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: Pfister Comet Safari

Players who win an LS Car Meet Race five days in a row will earn a free Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio LS Car Meet Test Rides: Übermacht Revolter, Pegassi Infernus Classic, and Declasse Drift Tampa

Übermacht Revolter, Pegassi Infernus Classic, and Declasse Drift Tampa 50% off the Homing Launcher and Proximity Mines

Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Declasse Drift Tampa, Pegassi Infernus Classic, Obey Tailgater S, JoBuilt Velum 5-seater plane, Pegassi Toros, Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored), and Ocelot Stromberg

Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Declasse Drift Tampa, Pegassi Infernus Classic, Obey Tailgater S, JoBuilt Velum 5-seater plane, Pegassi Toros, Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored), and Ocelot Stromberg

Free Acid Lab Upgrade for the MTL Brickade 6x6 Service Car, Faster Acid Production Speeds, free Buckingham Alpha-Z1 airplane and LSIA Hangar A17, 1.5X GTA$ and RP on First Dose Missions, Free Holiday Clothing, and much more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K and a free Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater just for playing anytime this week

Are you going to check out the GTA Online holiday update?