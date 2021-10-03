GTA Online Reverses Controversial Update Following Backlash

Rockstar Games has hit the revert button, at least partially, on a recent, and controversial, GTA Online update. Recently, Rockstar Games removed some content from GTA Online. Most players didn’t care about this, but trophy and achievement hunters did, as it made getting the Numero Uno achievement — which requires players to finish first in all competitive game types – impossible. That said, this content is now back, but only for a limited time.

For those completely out of the loop, the Parachuting Jobs and Sea Races were recently taken out of GTA Online with no warning. It’s not completely clear why they exactly were removed, but they were, and now they are back, but not permanently, as they are only being brought back so players have the opportunity to earn the Numero Uno trophy/achievement.

“Sea Races and Parachuting Jobs are also returning for a limited time, allowing those who have yet to unlock the ‘Numero Uno’ Trophy/Achievement a chance to complete it,” said Rockstar Games in a recent Rockstar Newswire post. “In order to free up space and to assist with player matchmaking, select GTA Online jobs now cycle in and out of the game over time.”

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games’ communication still leaves room for improvement, as it’s unclear how long these two jobs are back in the game. Could be a few days, a few weeks, or a few months. What is clear is that Numero Uno will be difficult to get in the future if jobs are going to be cycled in and out over time like Rockstar says they will be.

