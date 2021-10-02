New GTA 6 Rumor Gives Grand Theft Auto Fans Hope

A new GTA 6 rumor has given Grand Theft Auto fans hope that the game isn’t one million years away from releasing. The latest GTA 6 rumor making the rounds claims Rockstar Games is preparing to finally reveal the game this year or, more specifically, this November. If this is true — and the “if” here needs emphasizing — it would mean GTA 6 is likely bound for 2023, as with each of Rockstar Games’ last two releases, Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5, two years separaated reveal and release. Obviously, if this happens, it would surprise a majority of Grand Theft Auto fans who have given up hope of seeing the game anytime soon.

Unfortunately, the report doesn’t mention a ton else beyond the reveal window for the game. A Miami setting is mentioned, as are hurricanes and alligators. The former may indicate dynamic weather, but this isn’t specified in the report itself. The report also mentions the map will be three times larger than the map of GTA 5 and it will evolve over time, much like the map in Fortnite.

Now, if any of this sounds familiar to you, it’s because much of it has been claimed at one point or another by different rumors, reports, and leaks. This new rumor comes the way of ThatsSoBold, a source with no track record when it comes to Grand Theft Auto. In other words, take the information with as much grain of salt as you can hold onto.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn’t commented on this rumor. We don’t expect this to change because it never ever comments on rumors. However, if it breaks this pattern and does comment, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember to take this with a grain of salt and keep in mind others have previously claimed the game will not be revealed this year.

