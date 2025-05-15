GTA Online Weekly Update Gives Double GTA$ for FIB Files Missions and More

The latest GTA Online weekly update is here and it has all kinds of lucrative rewards for you to earn. Yes, I know, you want to play GTA 6, but you are bummed that you’ll have to wait another year. It’s a small price to pay for a game that is likely going to consume the next decade+ of our lives, but it seems like it will be worthwhile. Thankfully, there is still plenty to do in Rockstar’s other games while we wait. GTA Online is still actively supported and it stands to reason that we will get at least one or two more big content updates for the game before GTA 6 launches, especially since Rockstar has yet to give the game any kind of farewell send-off after 12 years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all of that said, while fans patiently wait for GTA 6, there’s plenty of ways to get your money up in GTA Online. If you’re new around these parts, Rockstar does weekly updates for the game which make small, but meaningful changes to the online game. These updates put in-game items on sale, add new and unique challenges, as well as offer lucrative rewards including extra money for select in-game activities.

This week’s GTA Online update makes it so players can earn double the GTA$ and RP on all the FIB Files Finales along with Drift Races and Hunting Pack (Remix). Those who own the Garment Factory will also earn double the passive income from letting it do its job. On top of that, there are new LS Car Meet prize rides. Players who place top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series four days in a row can win the Karin Hotring Everon (Sports) with a special livery.

You can view the full summary of this week’s GTA Online weekly update, which is live now.