GTA Online Players Get a One-Time Bonus of 3 Million GTA$

GTA Online is giving players the chance to earn up to $3 million in in-game cash with very minimal effort. GTA Online is one of the biggest games on the planet and it’s because it’s quite literally a living and breathing world. Every few months, a big new update drops that radically changes everything. New heists, new weapons and vehicles, new properties to own, and new ways to play. It’s a game that has evolved and come a long way since its debut in October 2013. While it seems like Rockstar never planned for the game to last quite this long, they’ve adapted as much as possible to keep this juggernaut going.

GTA 6 is due out later this year and will almost certainly feature its own new version of GTA Online, one likely designed with longevity and sustainability in mind. While we are still likely months away from seeing what that looks like (the first look at GTA Online was a month before GTA 5 released), fans are chomping at the bit to learn more about the game. In the meantime, others are grinding away on GTA Online and developing their characters as much as they can. It’s a game where the almighty dollar is king and sometimes that means getting your hands pretty dirty.

How to Get $3 Million for Free in GTA Online

GTA online

However, Rockstar Games is being kind to players and giving them free money. Right now, select GTA Online players can claim up to $3 million in-game without having to fire a single bullet or complete any kind of objective. If you haven’t played GTA Online in the last 60 days (since mid-January), you can earn $1 million just for claiming a new offer and then signing in. That’s a pretty good deal and can get you a snazzy new car, a lucrative property to generate income, or buy some stylish new threads. For the remaining $2 million, it will cost you some real life money.

If you claim the aforementioned offer and then sign up for GTA+, a Rockstar Games subscription service that costs $7.99/month, you’ll get $500k in-game. It’s not a bad deal as you also get in-game discounts and access to select Rockstar titles like Bully, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption for free. And for a whopping $1.5 million, players must buy a Great White, Whale, or Megalodon Shark Card. These cost $19.99, $49.99, and $99.99 respectively and give you between $1.5 million and $10 million in-game. The extra $1.5 million you get from Rockstar is essentially a bonus.

Players will have this money deposited into their GTA Online account within 72 hours. To start claiming this offer, click here. For the full list of rules and eligibility, you can view the bullet points below.

Have signed up for a Rockstar Games account

Have linked their platform account to their Rockstar Games account

Have claimed the offer on https://www.rockstargames.com/gta-online using a linked, qualifying Rockstar Games account

Have not signed in to their GTA Online account in the last 60 days

Have not been suspended or banned by Rockstar Games at any time

Have not already redeemed the offer on the selected Rockstar Games account

If you’re looking to get back into the game, now’s the time. GTA Online just got a big new update that allows you to buy one of the airfields in the northern part of the map and make money from it. It seems likely that we will get at least one more big GTA Online update this summer before the release of GTA 6, but that will probably be the end of this iteration of the mode. Hopefully Rockstar sends the beloved game out with a big bang. It’s expected that GTA Online characters and progress won’t carry over to GTA 6, so make sure you live it up now while you still can!