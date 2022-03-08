GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X Preorders Live, Pricing Details Confirmed

Rockstar Games has officially opened preorders and preloading for Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The new port was announced back in 2020 and had its first gameplay trailer in September 2021, resulting in mixed reactions from fans. Some were hoping to see substantial new content such as story mode DLC, but the port looks to be more general quality-of-life updates and graphical enhancements. As such, there’s been a lot of concern over how Rockstar Games would price this new version of Grand Theft Auto V.

Thankfully, Rockstar isn’t charging $60 and has found ways to try and sweeten the deal. Yesterday, a leak on the Australian PlayStation Store revealed that Rockstar would offer a limited-time 50% off. For the first three months, players can purchase Grand Theft Auto V (with access to GTA Online) for $9.99 and $19.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively. After that, it will become $39.99 on both platforms. The standalone version of GTA Online will be free to PS5 players for the first three months but will cost $9.99 on Xbox. After this three-month period, GTA Online will cost $19.99 on all platforms, but PlayStation users who claimed the game for free can keep it forever. The game is expected to take up roughly 86GBs of space on the two platforms. Players will also have the ability to transfer over their current Grand Theft Auto V saves to the new version.

Although $39.99 might be a bit steep for a game that’s nearly a decade old, Rockstar is at least giving people plenty of time to capitalize on a discounted version of the new Grand Theft Auto V port. Whether or not fans will respond well to the new additions in this version of the game remains to be seen, but Rockstar has promised exclusive content updates for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players, so it will be a necessity for those who want to continue playing GTA Online.

