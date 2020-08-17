GTA 5 Reportedly Coming to Google Stadia

✖

It appears that Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V might see release on Google Stadia. The report comes from the French outlet Rockstar Mag, which claims that the title will release on the platform at or around the same time that the game will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Given the presence of Red Dead Redemption 2 on the platform, it makes sense that the most recent entry in the GTA franchise might also see release, but Stadia fans should keep in mind that this is just a rumor, at this time. The Tweet from Rockstar Mag can be found below.

Selon nos informations, en plus des versions #PS5 et #XboxSeriesX, Rockstar serait en train de préparer une version #Stadia de #GTAV #GTA5 dont l’annonce et la sortie seraient prévues pour les prochaines semaines/mois (avant ou en même temps que sur PS5/XSX). Le contenu 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FGZNUfi0wV — Rockstar Mag’ (@Rockstar_Mag) August 15, 2020

Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 130 million units as of May, making it the top-selling video game of the decade in the U.S. The game released to widespread acclaim nearly seven years ago. Since then, GTA V has been released on numerous platforms. GTA fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI, and some are getting a bit concerned about the lack of news surrounding the game. However, it appears that Rockstar is still content with bringing the current game to new players alongside new updates.

Until Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar announce anything official, Google Stadia users will just have to keep their fingers crossed. However, given the game's incredible performance over the years, and Rockstar's past support for the platform, it seems like a safe bet that the game will eventually see release on Stadia. Those hoping to visit San Andreas on Stadia likely won't have to wait long.

Grand Theft Auto V is currently available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions set to release in the future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.