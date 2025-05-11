GTA 6 Might Be Bringing Back Popular GTA 4 Activity

The second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer dropped recently, giving fans another look at what they’ll be getting up to when the next game in Rockstar’s hit series launches next year. While we still haven’t gotten any gameplay, these trailers often hint at features that we’ll eventually see in-game. With that in mind, it looks like GTA 6 may be teasing the return of an often-memed feature from GTA 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

One of the big features introduced in GTA 4 is Friendships. Niko was able to take several of his friends on outings that would increase his bond with that character. After building that bond enough, you could call in your friend for a favor. For example, if you built up your bond enough with Roman, he’ll send a cab to pick you up.

It was a neat mechanic that some fans derided because of how often your friends would call you. That led to Rockstar making Friendships a backseat feature in GTA 5. Your friends would never call you, and there weren’t any extra bonuses you could earn from building your bond.

However, in the new GTA 6 trailer, we see a hint that a version of that feature might be returning, hopefully, with more gameplay relevance. We see Jason and Lucia taking part in activities together several times. These don’t appear to be missions because the characters look to simply be enjoying each other’s company.

The biggest hint comes from the scene where Jason and Lucia are jet-skiing together. Again, this could be a cutscene from a mission, but it seems more likely that this is a hint toward an open-world activity. If that’s the case, we might see Rockstar take the Friendship mechanic and focus it on the relationship between the two main characters.

Not only would this provide a way to give players a more intimate story between the two lovebirds, but it could play into gameplay in key ways. GTA 5 saw the addition of character-specific special abilities. If Rockstar wants to expand on that idea, they could give Jason and Lucia a skill tree that develops as their bond increases.

This is all speculation at this point, but it’s important to note that Rockstar rarely includes anything in these trailers that doesn’t eventually feature in the main game. Hopefully, this brief tease is only a sign of things to come when GTA 6 launches next year.