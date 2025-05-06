GTA 6 Trailer Features Secret Phone Numbers You Can Call in GTA 5

GTA 6‘s latest trailer has a handful of hidden phone numbers that you can call in GTA 5. Rockstar Games is known for being incredibly secretive and very calculated when it comes to marketing its game. Rockstar Games really likes to keep its community engaged and has always fanned the flames of in-game mysteries, such as the great Mount Chiliad mystery in GTA 5. It was long theorized that the biggest mountain in the game contained aliens, a jetpack, or some other crazy thing deep inside of it. There were all kinds of clues that hinted at this, but fans have yet to solve it (if it actually can be solved).

GTA 6 isn’t even out yet and it seems like Rockstar Games is already trying to get fans involved by leaving all kinds of clues. Well before the first trailer came out, Rockstar Games put a strange shirt in GTA Online that had all kinds of numbers and symbols on it. Fans were able to determine that the shirt had a coded message that said “One day will reveal all.” When the trailer released in December 2023, fans went back and saw that the trailer date was on the shirt the entire time. Of course, there are a lot of numbers on there, but that exact string of numbers seemed like too much too be a coincidence. With that said, GTA 6‘s second trailer packs all kinds of secrets.

GTA 6 Trailer Features Phone Numbers That Can Be Called in GTA 5

When I was scraping through the new GTA 6 trailer for any interesting details, I noticed a phone number for Brian’s Boat Works and Marina. I decided to call it in GTA 5 just to see what would happen and to my surprise, the phone call rang for a few seconds and then connected, but I was met with a short beep and then the call ended. I then put in a totally random number in the phone and realized that non-active numbers in GTA 5 just go straight to “busy” and then hang up, there’s no ringing and the phone doesn’t say that the call connected. This was different.

So, I hunted through the GTA 6 trailer for even more phone numbers and I found a total of four. There may be more, but this is what I was able to find. The second phone number is on top of the cash register that Jason steals from before picking up Lucia from prison. I got the same short beep as the one on Brian’s Boat Works and Marina’s number. However, this is when things got really interesting. The next phone number I called was one for a Watkins Auto Parts, seen very quickly on a billboard toward the end of the trailer when Jason is jumping into the back of Lucia’s car. When called in GTA 5, you get a long and distorted sound, almost like a dial-up noise.

Finally, the last number I found was on a wall when Jason is driving past a big police bust on the side of the road. On the wall, the words “WARNING NO VIDEO WITHOUT PERMISSION” can be read along with a phone number. After calling it in GTA 5, I was greeted with actual dialogue: Your business is important to us, but nobody is here to answer the phone. Please call back later.”

It seems like 305 is the Vice City area code and all the phone numbers have 555 in them while the last four digits start with 01. Here are the phone numbers that we’ve found so far in the trailer:

Brian’s Boat Works and Marina: 786-555-0109

Cash Register Number: 305-555-0145

Watkins Auto Parts: 305-555-0128

Random Wall Phone Number: 305-555-0178

We also started calling some random numbers based on the patterns of the numbers, some of them are repeats, others have unique sounds or dialogue. Here are some we have found so far:

Prank Call: 305-555-0113

Strange Music: 305-555-0102

Immediate Hang Up: 305-555-0101

It’s possible these will have a more important role in GTA 5 later on, but it could just be a fun Easter egg. Perhaps we will get to talk to GTA 6 characters, who is to say! Either way, it’s a fun touch from Rockstar Games.