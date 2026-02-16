GTA 6 Gameplay Leak Deemed Fake by Fans

A video purporting to be leaked GTA 6 gameplay is making the rounds on social media, with some Grand Theft Auto fans falling for the impressive fake, but unfortunately for these same fans, it is indeed fake. The video is being spread across the Internet by various users, but one of the biggest sources of its spread is an X account called Grand Theft Auto 6 Informer. To this end, a post from this account sharing the video from an unknown source has nearly half a million views in only 12 hours.

The supposed GTA 6 gameplay leak can be seen below, but it has some major red flags that almost certainly dispel any chance of it being real. For one, the menus in it feature AI-generated images. Equally damning is the fact that there are spelling errors in it. And lastly, as Rockstar Games aficionados will know, this doesn’t look like the studio’s typical development build. All of this is enough to ignore the video as fake, despite this, it’s spreading.

Re-upload of the supposed Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked footage 😳 pic.twitter.com/5RrvtjsxkG — Grand Theft Auto 6 Informer (@TheGTA6Informer) February 16, 2026

GTA 6 Gameplay Trailer

Unless Rockstar Games is breached again, there is probably not going to be any more leaks between now and the release of the game, at least until the street date is broken by retailers in the days before release, which will certainly happen. If there are no GTA 6 gameplay leaks, then Grand Theft Auto fans are going to have to wait until the official GTA 6 gameplay trailer is released. Based on Rockstar Games’ history, though, there should be one more cinematic trailer. Further context pegs the gameplay trailer for this August or possibly this September.

While this leak is seemingly fake, there was a legitimate leak over the weekend. More specifically, some music set to feature in the game’s in-game radio seemingly leaked. With the number of partners involved in the making of the GTA 6 radio, this probably won’t be the last radio leak between now and release. Of course, Rockstar Games can make musicians and bands sign NDAs, but those not accustomed to the insanely strict NDAs you get in the video game industry have a decent chance of accidentally breaking them.

As for this leak, Rockstar Games has not commented on it to debunk it, but the evidence is pretty clear that this is fake. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.