GTA 6 Leaks: Reported Rockstar Games Hacker Appears in Court Following Arrest

The recently arrested 17-year-old accused of multiple counts of hacking has appeared in court. Last week, over 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto VI leaked online with the leaker claiming that it was the result of a hack on Rockstar Games. The videos revealed a ton of info about the game such as the two protagonists, the setting, new mechanics, missions, and much more. Needless to say, it was a historic leak for gaming. Rockstar Games responded to the leak noting that it doesn't expect it to have any long-term impact on the development of GTA 6, but it isn't an insignificant act either. The leaker claimed to have been responsible for a hacker on Uber as well and the ride-sharing company noted it was working with the FBI on an investigation into the matter. Last week, London police confirmed it had arrested and taken a 17-year-old teen into custody on suspicion of hacking, though did not specifically connect it to the Rockstar Games situation.

However, many had speculated and reported that the hacker was a teen living in the UK, so it drew a lot of eyes. As reported by Bloomberg (via Kotaku), the suspect appeared in a specialist youth court in London and plead not guilty to computer misuse and guilty to breaching his bail conditions. The judge has moved the case to a higher court where it will be heard at a later date. London police also confirmed to Eurogamer that the teen is being held in a youth detention center right now.

As of right now, it's unclear where things will go from here. It's also worth noting that the case still has not specifically named Rockstar Games as one of the things the teen is suspected of hacking, so that should be kept in mind. As the case progresses, we should learn more about the specifics surrounding the investigation and what exactly the teen has been accused of doing.

