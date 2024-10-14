Is the New GTA 6 Leak on TikTok Real?

A new video on TikTok is starting to make the rounds for showing supposed footage of GTA 6. Since revealing GTA 6 late last year, Rockstar Games has yet to follow-up with a second trailer or any additional footage. When this will change, remains to be seen. In the absence of this though, fake leaks are starting to pop up on social media and elsewhere. The latest is a high-effort leak that is fooling some Grand Theft Auto fans, but it is indeed fake.

The leak, which can be seen below, features what looks like a backstreet of Vice City, complete with lots of graffiti, cars, and palm trees. At first glance, it looks like it could be from GTA 6, but there are some giveaways that reveal it is fake.

First of all, there is what is supposed to be an Amazon delivery van. Of course, there would never be actual replica of an Amazon delivery van in the game due to various legal and licensing issues, however, it wouldn’t be beyond Rockstar Games to parody it. However, flipping the Amazon Prime arrow logo upside down would not be sufficient enough. It would almost certainly land Rockstar Games in legal trouble. Further, when Rockstar Games parodies famous brands, it is much more subtle about it.

More damning than this, those with a trained-eye can spot the Unreal Engine 5 assets in the footage, including the UE5 WorldGridMaterial inside the car. GTA 6 is not being made in Unreal Engine 5, but Rockstar Games’ own RAGE engine.

While it is clear a lot of effort went into this fake leak, it is nothing more than a fake leak. To this end, it is not the first fake GTA 6 leak, and it won’t be the last, but it is receiving more attention than previous fake leaks, but that is just because it is more believable than these other previous leaks.

