New GTA 6 Leak Reveals 1980s Content

A new GTA 6 leak has revealed some 1980s content that is going to be in the Grand Theft Auto game. It feels like every week there is a new GTA 6 leak, and this is probably only going to intensify in the build-up to the game’s release on PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 19. The latest leak comes courtesy of a musician who apparently has been contracted by Rockstar Games to have his music in the game, presumably via the radio station or an upcoming trailer.

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Over on Facebook, Bobby Keel, a country music performer and songwriter, claims a song he co-wrote, “Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior,” is in GTA 6. For those who don’t recognize the name of this song, it was released in 1985 by Hank Williams Jr. on the album Five-O. Keel, meanwhile, was a co-writer on it. And the song was huge. The song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and was one of Hank Williams Jr’s bigger hits during this era, which was his prime. Given the age of the song, many who pick up Grand Theft Auto VI later this year likely won’t know it, but anyone who picks up the game that was around in the mid 1980s will know it quite well, even if they weren’t into country music.

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In the Game or In a Trailer?

As you can tell by listening to the song above, it’s not only easy to imagine Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior on the radio of GTA 6, but it’s a great song for a trailer. So we would not rule it out being used for this purpose rather than being in the game, but Keel says explicitly it’s in the game. Whether he would be aware of the distinction, though, we do not know.

“Our Song, ‘Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behaviour,’ will be featured in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI for release on November 19, 2026,” writes Keel on Facebook. “This is BIG TIME HUGE.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a musician has lied about their music being in GTA 6 or a trailer for it, but in this case, there is no reason to think Keel is making this up for the purpose of promotion, as the song is over 40 years old. That said, Keel did just seemingly break NDA, or someone broke it, telling him. Whatever the case, the post will likely be down soon.

This leak follows another music-related leak a few days ago, where it was potentially revealed that a famous rapper is in the game with a cameo in one of its missions.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.