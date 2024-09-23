GTA 6 Rumor Reveals Downgrade From Red Dead Redemption 2

A new GTA 6 rumor reveals a downgrade from Red Dead Redemption 2. The release of Grand Theft Auto VI from Rockstar Games is not only the most anticipated video game release of all time, but the most anticipated release in entertainment history. With so much unprecedented hype comes unprecedented expectations and pressures. To this end, anyone expecting GTA 6 to be the biggest, endless game ever released may want to dial back said expectations. While the game is shaping up to be the most ambitious release to date, its campaign is actually not even going to be the longest from Rockstar Games, if a new rumor is to be believed.

The rumor comes the way of popular YouTuber Legacy Killa HD, who recently took to social media platform X to reveal that the main story of the game is actually shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2. Unfortunately, the YouTuber does not reveal how much shorter.

For those that don't know: the main story -- not including side content -- takes 50 hours to beat in Red Dead Redemption 2, which is very long for just a main story. In fact, this is 18 hours longer than the main story of GTA 5, which is about 32 hours to beat. It is even much longer than the first Red Dead Redemption game, which only had a main story of about 18 hours. Again, Legacy Killa HD doesn't provide specifics, but it sounds like GTA 6 will be more in-line with GTA 5 than Red Dead Redemption 2 in terms of campaign length.

Where players lose countless hours playing GTA games though is in the side content, which there is apparently a ton of. To this end, the YouTuber describes the game as "massive."

"The game is massive, full of a s**T load of side content. Lot of countryside & towns. Main story is shorter than Red Dead 2, one central theme from a few sources is criminals figuring things out. Family struggles. Sounded like a more grounded story to me but there's still a lot of the usual insanity in missions. Heard some are inspired by the Fast & Furious movies, like there's supposedly something like the below vault chase scene from Fast 5."

Whether any of this is true, only time will tell. Right now, there is no way to verify this information and it is unlikely Rockstar Games is going to budge from its no comment policy and say anything about any of this. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.