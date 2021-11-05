GTA 6 Reportedly Not In Developmental Hell, Release Date Still TBD

A new update on GTA 6 has good news about the release date of the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games. This week, a rumor has been circulating claiming that GTA 6 was in development hell, which is industry language for going terribly. To this end, it was claimed that the game’s development was rebooted in 2020. What does this mean? Well, it means the game isn’t releasing anytime soon, and when it does release, it may have serious problems, as games that go through development hell often do. That said, Grand Theft Auto fans don’t need to worry because the claims the rumor makes are inaccurate due to a mistranslation.

The rumor was reported by many, all of whom sourced Rockstar Magazine, a French outlet with a reliable track record. However, the video that was sourced was mistranslated according to the source. Commenting on the rumor circulated in their name, Rockstar Magazine’s Chris Klippel noted that he never said that GTA 6 was in development hell and was rebooted, but rather simply speculated this. Could the falsified claim still be true? Sure, but it also was never made. And the moment of publishing, none of the usual sources have claimed Grand Theft Auto VI is in development hell or that its development was rebooted in 2020, so there’s little reason to believe this speculation is accurate.

As you would expect, Rockstar Games — nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive — have commented on any of this. We don’t expect this to change for a wide range of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

