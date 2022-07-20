Grand Theft Auto Fans Think the First GTA 6 Character Has Leaked

Grand Theft Auto fans -- or at least some GTA fans -- think the first GTA 6 character has been leaked courtesy of the resume of actress Natonia Monet. Grand Theft Auto fans continue to grow more and more desperate for information. As this happens, more and more rumors, "leaks," and speculation about the game run amuck, which brings us to the latest speculation. If the latest speculation about GTA 6 is accurate, the game's internal codename has leaked as has its first character.

Over on the GTA Forums. the resume of voice actress of Natonia Monet has been making the rounds. Why? Well, the actress's resume mentioned work on a video game called "Fireball." In this mystery project, the actress plays a character named Tamara. So, where is the GTA 6 connection? Well, as users of GTA Forums have pointed out, the character is represented by an agency that works with Rockstar Games on its games. Of course, this is a very loose "connection."

For one, Fireball could be a codename of any game. Two, it could be also a game called Fireball. That said, things do get a little bit spicier. Not long after Grand Theft Auto fans began to connect these dots, the resume was updated and the bit about Fireball and Tamara was wiped.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt as it's all merely speculation.

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently in active development. There's still no word of what platforms it's being made for, but the expectation is PS5, Xbox Series X, and possibly PC as well. Meanwhile, various rumors and reports suggest a release sometime between 2023 and 2024. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated game, click here.