GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature

A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.

Word of the feature comes way of a Twitter user being cited by many who recently took to the social media platform and shared what is supposedly a developer screen of the game, which in turn reveals various player actions in the game. And one of these player actions is the ability to go prone.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, courtesy of Twitter user NAP:

It should go without saying that this should be taken with a substantial grain of salt. There's no definitive evidence this image is real, and even if it was, there's nothing guaranteeing these player actions will make the final version of the game as many features are cut during development -- especially a development this long -- for a variety of reasons.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed this potential leak and the speculation it has created in the process. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Typically, though, Rockstar Games does not comment on rumors or leaks unless they are as massive as the aforementioned ones from earlier this year.

