GTA 6 and Next-Gen GTA Online Details Possibly Leaked in New Patents

New GTA 6 and next-gen GTA Online details have possibly leaked, courtesy of newly discovered patents from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games. Naturally, the patents are brimming with technical jargon and they contain zero direct references to the Grand Theft Auto series, but they do appear to be related to Rockstar Games and the tech it's experimenting with. For example, one patent is about on-the-fly generated Nav-Mesh for AI and NPCs. This isn't that noteworthy, but it's not the end. To facilitate this, the patent mentions the usage of a non-local server, which seems to indicate that Rockstar Games will transition the next iteration from peer-to-peer servers to dedicated servers.

Meanwhile, another patent is for session merging and possibly reveals Rockstar Games' intention to create more populated lobbies. To this end, the patent mentions a variety of systems under the hood that will help lobbies comprise player pools, including avoiding car duplication. More importantly though, and perhaps tying into the other patent, it looks like Rockstar Games may be cooking with sessions that change on the go, which will allow for more players in lobbies and less disconnect disruption.

Unfortunately, the patents don't reveal much else of note, or if they do, it's not obvious thanks to the jargon used. Further, it's important to remember that while these patents seem to pertain to Rockstar Games and the games they make, there's nothing here that definitively confirms this.

Take Two Interactive filed a new patent for virtual environments:https://t.co/5fOtWUiL52

Yes. This is Rockstar Games related. — Big Jim Colosimo (@chi_colossimo) January 15, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, and not only for the reasons outlined above, but because all of this information comes the way of patents. Companies file patents for technology that never graduates past the conceptual stage all the time.

At the moment of publishing, Take-Two Interactive has not commented on these patents or the speculation they have created in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on GTA 6, click here.

In the most recent and related news, an industry insider recently claimed that the GTA 6 Vice City and female protagonist rumors are true. Meanwhile, a new Red Dead Redemption 2 leak may offer a clue about the next installment in the popular series.

