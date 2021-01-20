New Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Has GTA 6 Fans Excited

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 leak has Grand Theft Auto fans excited as it seemingly points towards the development of GTA 6, which Rockstar Games has yet to announce, but is believed to be in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X, and possibly PC. As for the leak itself, it comes the way of the files of a recent Red Dead Redemption 2 update. And while the files aren't labeled GTA 6, it's unclear what else they could be for.

Over on the GTA Forums, one dataminer reveals they found references to parachuting while digging through the files of RDR2. Of course, there's no parachuting in Red Dead Redemption 2, so the files clearly aren't for the open-world western. Further, the files do not exist in GTA 5, which seemingly confirms they aren't leftover GTA 5 files either. As a result, the only remaining possibility is that these are for GTA 6.

Why would there be GTA 6 files in Red Dead Redemption 2? Well, for one, when a developer makes a new game it will often carry over some of the work and files from their previous project, especially if that game is similar in design and uses the same engine. GTA 6 checks both of these boxes. And this is a two-way street. RDR2 and GTA 5 files won't just rear their head in GTA 6, GTA 6 files will likely begin to rear their head in GTA 5 and RDR2 as everything intermingles. And that's exactly what appears to have happened.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the leak itself is easily verifiable, right now there's nothing there that confirms this is GTA 6 related. Again though, it is unclear what else the files could be for.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have not addressed this new leak and the speculation it has created in any capacity. Given the numerous leaks before this the pair have passed on commenting on, it's unlikely this one will draw a response, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meanwhile, for more coverage on all things GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2 click here and here.