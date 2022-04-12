GTA 6 Insider Responds to Rumors It’s Been Rebooted

According to a new rumor, GTA 6 was recently rebooted, which means it’s nowhere near release, but Grand Theft Auto fans shouldn’t be so quick to believe this new rumor. The latest rumor about the long-awaited game alleges that it was 70 percent complete in 2020, but the project was rebooted, which is to say, Rockstar Games scrapped most of this work to more or less start over from scratch. The rumor claims this was due to some criticism of Red Dead Redemption 2’s mission design.

Not only is it unlikely Rockstar Games would reboot the game’s development so deep into said development, but that’s a puzzling reason to do so, as RDR2 would have been out for two years at that point and while some had criticisms of its mission design, it wasn’t enough to majority dock the game. RDR2 is one of the highest-rated games of all time, boasting a 97 on Metacritic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rumor — which comes the way of Moth Culture — also conflicts with what we’ve heard about the game’s development. Meanwhile, prominent Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, is also not believing it.

“In current times where you hear of Rockstar improving working conditions and trying to reduce crunch do you really think a reboot would happen when we are like a year or a year and a half from release,” said the insider.

As you can see, in the process of shooting down the rumor, the Tez2 suggests the game is 12 to 18 months away, which loosely lines up with what we’ve heard about the game, which is that it’s currently 18 to 24 months away and that Rockstar is aiming to reveal it later this year.

Of course, this is far from the only recent GTA 6 rumor. The GTA 6 rumor mill never sleeps. For more coverage on not just the latest GTA 6 rumors, but the latest official news as well, click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: