GTA 6 Story Leak Features Corrupt Cops, Russians Causing Chaos, and Fast & Furious Missions

According to a new rumor, the GTA 6 story will feature "corrupt cops" and Russians trying to cause chaos. Of course, the former is nothing new for the Grand Theft Auto series. Corrupt cops have featured in previous games. Sometimes, they are even prominent antagonists, like they were in GTA San Andreas. Russia, is more new. The Russian Mafia features in GTA 2 and sometimes popped up in the GTA Trilogy, but that's about it.

The new rumor comes the way of popular YouTuber, Legacy Killa HD, who is known to occasionally share inside information on Rockstar Games. According to the YouTuber there are "corrupt cops" and from the sounds of it a corrupt chief as well. How prominent these corrupt cops are, the YouTuber doesn't say, but a corrupt chief sounds like they would have at least a somewhat major role as that is a prominent figure.

Adding to this, the YouTuber claims that "Russians create chaos," but doesn't elaborate on this point. To this end, it is not clear if Russians means the the literal government and intelligence communities of Russia, the Russian mafia, or just some rogue Russian agents.

Other story details recently divulged by the YouTuber include word that Lucia is the central character to the story, much like Michael was in GTA 5. The latest Grand Theft Auto game has three protagonists, but Michael is no doubt the central of the trio. Speaking about the protagonists, the YouTuber notes Lucia and Jason have separate intro missions.

The rumor is capped with the reveal that the main story is shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2, something previous rumors have suggested. Meanwhile, it sounds like the story will be quite grounded, despite mixing in some insane and over-the-top missions.

"Main story is shorter than Red Dead 2, one central theme from a few sources is criminals figuring things out. Family struggles. Sounded like a more grounded story to me but there's still a lot of the usual insanity in missions," adds the YouTuber. "Heard some are inspired by the Fast & Furious movies, like there's supposedly something like the below vault chase scene from Fast 5.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. In other words, everything here is nothing more than a rumor, and if it is all accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate. Rockstar Games is well known to cut hours and hours of content during the development of the game, sometimes which shapes and changes large aspects of said game.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. It typically does not comment on rumors and speculation, so we don't suspect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly/