GTA 6 Teaser Possibly Discovered in GTA Online

✖

GTA Online players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC think they've discovered a GTA 6 teaser at the Los Santos Airport. The theory centers around the security doors at the airport, and involves a potential release or announcement window for the game. As you may know, Rockstar Games love hinting at and teasing their next games via their current games, but it's typically done in a subtle fashion. Unfortunately, this new "teaser" isn't very subtle.

At the Los Santos Airport there are multiple security doors. Some of these doors say "2013" on them, the year GTA V released. However, a few others say "2021." That's it. There's nothing else on the doors, which is admittedly a bit odd. As a result, some GTA fans think this is pointing towards a release date or announcement date for GTA 6, but this unlikely.

For both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games separated the announcement and release by two years. You'd assume it will continue this pattern with GTA 6, and if that's the case, there's no way it will release next year. However, could these mysterious "2021" doors be pointing towards an announcement date? It's possible, but it's hard to imagine that Rockstar Games knew the exact year it would announce GTA 6 back during GTA 5's development.

If this is an actual teaser, and the game gets announced next year, it would essentially mean the game will release in 2023, which would match up with reports that it's still a few years away.

That said, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. This isn't official or confirmed information, but speculation. And at the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this speculation, and it's highly unlikely it will.

For more coverage on GTA 6 -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is there anything to this teaser or are Grand Theft Auto fans once again looking into things too much?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.