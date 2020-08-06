New GTA 6 Leak May Have Just Revealed the Game's Setting

✖

A new GTA 6 leak may have just revealed the setting of the next Grand Theft Auto game. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't announced Grand Theft Auto VI, but there have been plenty of rumors, reports, and leaks about the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X game. And the latest may have confirmed the game's setting, or at least that's what some Grand Theft Auto fans think.

Almost universally, every rumor, report, and leak about the game that has talked about the setting of GTA 6 have said that Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, will be the main location. There's always been mention of a variety of secondary locations, such as Liberty City, Colombia, Bahamas, Mexico, and Brazil, but these have varied from rumor to rumor. The one consistent has been Vice City.

That said, taking to Twitter, account Vector Hold, "a solo retro 80's Electro Synth project by Pete Rice," revealed that a variety of synthwave artists have been approached by Rockstar Games for music rights that would appear on a Radio Station in an upcoming game, presumably GTA 6.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end. In fact, the tweet has since been deleted, suggesting that perhaps Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games requested it be taken down.

Further, given the source, it's best to take everything here with a grain of salt. The source isn't a random Reddit user or a 4chan leaker, but there's no history of scoops for this claim to stand upon.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have not offered any comment on the claim, and it's unlikely they will. Neither are known for commenting on rumors, reports, and leaks.

As for GTA 6, it remains unconfirmed. And for now, it seems like the game is still at least a few years away. That said, while the game hasn't been announced yet, there has been plenty of news, rumors, and leaks about it recently, all of which you can check out here or via the relevant links below:

